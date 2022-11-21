American Music Awards 2022: Taylor Swift nabs six awards, remains most awarded in AMA history

ABC

Hosted by award-winning actor, producer and musician Wayne Brady, the 50th annual American Music Awards aired live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater Sunday night on ABC.

P!NK got the show rolling, literally, opening the show on skates with a performance of “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.” Later, she also performed “Hopelessly Devoted to You” in a touching tribute to the life and career of the late Olivia Newton-John.

Other performances included Bebe Rexha, who made her AMA performance debut, with David Guetta, singing their hit “I’m Good (Blue).” Carrie Underwood amazed the crowd as she sang “Crazy Angels” from a moving structure above the crowd, rapper J.I.D. joined Imagine Dragons to perform “Enemy,” and New Artist of the Year winner Dove Cameron took the stage with her song “Boyfriend.”

To no surprise, Taylor Swift was one of the night’s big winners, taking home all of the six awards she was nominated for, which included Artist of the Year.

“In the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the entire decade preceding that. And I really feel like that’s down to the fact that you the fans made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make,” Taylor said while accepting the prestigious award.

“I have the fans to thank, essentially, for my happiness. I love you more than I can say. I cannot express how unbelievable it is to me that I still get to do this and that you still care,” she added. “So thank you, underlined with 13 exclamation points. I don’t know what to say.”

The night’s wins bring Taylor’s total to 40, making her the most awarded artist in AMA history.

