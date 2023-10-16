Amid threats, Pink denies flying Israeli flags at show: “I believe in peace”

Pink has been forced to defend herself after receiving threats from people who mistakenly believe she’s using the Israeli flag at her concerts.

During her Summer Carnival shows, Pink had people onstage dancing with blue and white flags. Since the Israeli flag is also blue and white, it seems some people have conflated the two. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Pink wrote, “This post will be controversial for some. At this point, breathing is controversial. I am getting many threats because people mistakenly believe I am flying Israeli flags in my show. I am not.”

She went on to explain, “I have been using Poi flags since the beginning of this tour. These were used many, many years ago by the Māori people in New Zealand and because they and the Māori people are beautiful to me, we use them.”

A Māori researcher later told the New Zealand website Stuff that the Māori “did not traditionally have poi flags” and that “Pink seemed to have her wires crossed slightly.”

In any case, Pink continued, “I do not fly flags in my show in support of anything or anyone except the rainbow flag. That will remain my position. I am a human. I believe in peace. Equality. Love. I am deeply saddened by the state of the world. I pray for all of us.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.