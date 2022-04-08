Amidst Higher Prices, GasBuddy Provides ‘Pump Etiquette’ Tips
CHICAGO, Illinois (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices are averaging $3.87 a gallon in Stark County and $4.14 nationally Friday morning, according to AAA.
So drivers are not in the greatest mood when pulling into the gas station.
GasBuddy has put together a Pump Etiquette list, in hopes of avoiding confrontation while the pump runs your wallet dry.
Like, if you’re going inside the convenience store after gassing up, pull up to the building.
And Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy says pull up to the last pump in line, and shut the car off.
Also, put out that cigarette, if not for safety’s sake.