An Amish Buggy in Holmes County was struck by a car and the driver took off. Wooster Highway Patrol officials say no one in the buggy was injured and the horse was okay too. The Buggy’s wheels were knocked off. Troopers are looking for a maroon Honda — possibly a Civic or Accord. Parts of the car were left at the scene so it may have damage to the left side. You’re asked to call the Ohio Highway Patrol if you have any information.