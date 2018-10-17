Amish Family Recovering; Driver Charged

The man police say rammed into the back end of an Amish buggy in Ashland County over the weekend has officially been charged in the crash. 47-year old Patrick Muscaro (Mus-kuh-row) is charged with operating a vehicle under the influence. Since 1992, Muscaro has been convicted of drunk driving 5 times. The Amish couple and their five children were injured but are expected to recover. The horse pulling the buggy had to be put down.

