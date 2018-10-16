Amish Family Seriously Injured by accused Drunk Driver
By WHBC
|
Oct 16, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

The Ohio Highway Patrol says seven people were thrown from an Amish Buggy in Ashland County last night after a rear-end collision. Troopers say 47-year old Patrick Muscarao of West Salem has been arrested and charged with drunk driving. It happened on Route 224 near County road 581. Troopers say he hit the back of the buggy with his Ford Taurus. The buggy driver, his wife and 5 children were ejected. All seven were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. They’re still investigating.

