Amy Sedaris to Play a NEW Character in Lion King Remake

Amy Sedaris is joining the cast of the live action version of “The Lion King” as a new character in the film. Variety is reporting that Sedaris will play an elephant shrew, a small long-nosed animal that’s native to Africa. Sedaris’ character won’t be the only new animal in the movie, and how big her role is in the film hasn’t been revealed. If you’re trying to figure out who Sedaris is she’s had roles in “BoJack Horseman,” “Puss In Boots,” and she played Deb in “Elf.” Are you ok with new characters being added to “The Lion King?”