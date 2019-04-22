An Entire Truck Of Nope Spilled Onto A Highway
By Gabe
|
Apr 22, 2019 @ 4:15 PM

What’s the worst thing that could spill out of an overturned truck?  That question may have just been answered Monday morning in Seattle – human poop.

A tractor-trailer carrying fertilizer made from human waste overturned on I-90 outside of Seattle, after police say the driver fell asleep and rolled over onto his side. Workers in hazmat suits were left to clean up the mess, even bringing in a snowplow to clear out all the poop.  Fortunately, the driver suffered only minor injuries and no one else was hurt.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

‘NCIS’ Sees Two Renewals…No End In Sight Do You Suffer From ‘Subscription Creep’? ‘Egg Roulette’ Smashes Into Canton You Are Showering Too Much! Worms…In Drinking Cups?! The ‘Dirtiest’ Real Estate Video You’ll Ever See
Comments