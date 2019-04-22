An Entire Truck Of Nope Spilled Onto A Highway

What’s the worst thing that could spill out of an overturned truck? That question may have just been answered Monday morning in Seattle – human poop.

A tractor-trailer carrying fertilizer made from human waste overturned on I-90 outside of Seattle, after police say the driver fell asleep and rolled over onto his side. Workers in hazmat suits were left to clean up the mess, even bringing in a snowplow to clear out all the poop. Fortunately, the driver suffered only minor injuries and no one else was hurt.