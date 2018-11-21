An IKEA Opened Up It’s Doors To Stray Dogs
By Sarah Peters
Nov 21, 2018

An IKEA in Italy is getting praise from puppy lovers around the globe because they open up their doors to stray dogs during the winter months.
Several of the strays have even found forever homes with some IKEA employees.
A video posted by a store employee showing the pooches lounging in staged rooms has already received over 1 million views.
