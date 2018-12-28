An Ohio Family Being Cyber Stalked for Two Months

Talk about creepy. A family in Cleveland has been cyber stalked since early November, and they have tried everything to make this person stop! Christine Romano and John Garrity shared with Cleveland 19 all the ways a stranger has been harassing and hacking into their family’s electronics. Phones, computers, video games, and more have been hacked into by this stranger. They have sent the family text messages, and some behavior suggests that this person can somehow here conversations that happen in the home. The family doesn’t have a Google Home or Alexa, and they have changed WiFi passwords and swapped out routers and modems, but nothing has deterred the stalker. They’ve contacted police multiple times, but unfortunately the police have no leads. They’ve also tried switching cable companies, but the stalker somehow keeps hacking their appointments and changing the dates.

Source: cleveland19.com