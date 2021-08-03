      Weather Alert

An Ohio Man Duct-Taped To Seat After Harassing Flight Attendants

Aug 3, 2021 @ 6:19pm

A 22-year-old Ohio man was duct-taped to his seat after harassing and fighting with flight attendants during a Frontier Airlines flight from Philly to Miami. Authorities say the passenger, Maxwell Berry, groped two female flight attendants, then punched a male flight attendant in the face.

He also emerged from the bathroom without a shirt after spilling a drink. Berry remained taped to his seat until police boarded the plane to arrest him.  He’s charged with three counts of battery. What’s the worst behavior you’ve ever witnessed during a flight?

