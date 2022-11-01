Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Analyst Eyes Intel’s Ohio Plans Amid Difficult Financial Times

November 1, 2022 4:50AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – An investment analyst watching developments at Intel with their plans for a multi-billion dollar microchip making facility near Columbus believes that the initial project will move forward.

That’s unless there’s further serious deterioration of the company’s financial situation next year.

Joe Albano from Seeking Alpha wasn’t willing to say anything beyond the initial phase and its 3000 employees.

The company’s 3rd quarter revenue was down 20-percent and its net income down 85-percent.

