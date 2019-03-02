And Snow on Sunday….but how much?

Looking a little better as far as snow fall for the Canton area on Sunday. Here’s what Accuweather’s forecast looks like:

Sunday: Snow beginning in the late morning, accumulating 1-3 inches; cold

RealFeel® 10°

Precipitation 72%

Sunday Night: Some snow in the evening, accumulating a coating to an inch; low clouds, colder; storm total 1-3 inches.

