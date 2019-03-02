And Snow on Sunday….but how much?
By WHBC
|
Mar 2, 2019 @ 7:03 AM

Looking a little better as far as snow fall for the Canton area on Sunday.  Here’s what Accuweather’s forecast looks like:

Sunday:  Snow beginning in the late morning, accumulating 1-3 inches; cold
RealFeel® 10°
Precipitation 72%

Sunday Night:  Some snow in the evening, accumulating a coating to an inch; low clouds, colder; storm total 1-3 inches.

Be sure to tune in to Canton’s Morning News on Monday Morning for the latest weather, traffic and school information.  WHBC is Canton’s Severe Weather Station!

