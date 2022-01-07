Andy Samberg Doesn’t Want To Join TikTok Because He Thinks He’s Too Old
You likely won’t see actor and Saturday Night Live alum, Andy Samberg, on TikTok anytime soon.
Samberg says he’s been avoiding jumping into the TikTok craze because he feels like he’s too old.
“Like most people, I have very mixed emotions about social media in general. I find that anytime I engage with it, it ends up making me feel worse about myself.”
He added, “So TikTok seems really awesome, but I’m also like, I don’t want to be the old guy at the club.”
Wouldn’t you love to see him recreate some of his famous SNL bits for TikTok? What social media are you on? Do you feel old using it?