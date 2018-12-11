Animated Spider-Man Movie Getting Oscar Buzz

In quite the shock to the entertainment world, Sony Animation’s “Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse” is emerging as a favorite for the animated feature Oscar.

It’s stamp as a frontrunner came over the weekend when four different critics organizations deemed the movie the best animated film of the year.

In total “Spider-Man” has received seven more honors than “Incredibles 2” or “Isle of Dogs” which each have only three.

The movie is in theaters this weekend for all to see if the buzz for the film is warranted.

Are you planning to see the newest “Spider-Man” flick? Do you pay more attention when a song begins to get Oscar buzz?