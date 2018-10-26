Animated “Star Trek” Comedy Series is Coming

Well here’s something for the Trekkies. CBS All Access has just ordered two seasons of a first of its kind Star Trek animated series that leans into the world of comedy.
To give you an idea of what to expect from Star Trek: Lower Decks, it’s the brainchild of Rick And Morty writer Mike McMahan.
You can forget Captain Kirk and Dr Spock in this one. The half-hour series will instead follow the “support crew of Starfleet’s least important ships.”
McMahan admits to being a Trekkie and says that the show, while in cartoon form, will be “undeniably Trek.”
