Anne Hathaway Says She Was Ninth Choice For Devil Wears Prada Role

Feb 21, 2021 @ 10:05pm
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 27: Anne Hathaway attends "The Last Thing He Wanted" premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

In a recent episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Anne Hathaway gave a good lesson on never giving up. When she was asked which role she had to fight tooth and nail for, she spoke about Devil Wears Prada.

She said, “How much time do you have.” She then added, “I will give you some tea. I was the ninth choice for Devil Wear Prada. But I got it. Hang in there. Never give up.” What is one thing in life you’ve had to fight for? Did the fighting pay off?

