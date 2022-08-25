Annual Memorial Checkpoint Honors 3 Killed Last Summer

NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 39 people were killed in traffic accidents in Stark County last year.

The worst crash took four lives on Route 153 in Nimishillen Township back in July.

One of those killed was intoxicated, says the state patrol, but the other three were simply traveling together to meet family for dinner when they were struck head-on.

Those three will be remembered at the Stark County Sheriff’s Safe Communities Coalition “Memorial Checkpoint”.

It’s Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. at the Nimishillen Fire Station on Columbus Road NE.

Family members will be in attendance.

It’ll be followed by an actual Sobriety Checkpoint in the township.

Here’s more on the accident and the victims from the sheriff’s office’s Safe Communities Coalition…

On July 15, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m. Charles Neff, Diane Clark, and Dave Miller were traveling to meet family for dinner when they were struck head on by a vehicle driven by an intoxicated driver who went left of center on State Route 153 in Nimishillen Township.

71-year-old Dave Miller was a lifelong resident of Louisville. He graduated from Louisville High School in 1969 and went on to serve his country in the United States Army where he fought in Vietnam. He then served at the United States Post Office for 30 before retiring.

65-year-old Diane Clark was the proud mother of three children and their spouses, five grandchildren, and three greatgrandchildren. She loved spending time with her family and making trips to Amish Country.

66-year-old Charles Neff was a hard-working and well-respected electrician in the community. He loved his four children and their spouses, and adored spending time with and supporting his 12 grandchildren. He was a humble and helpful man with a love for gardening.

This year’s Memorial Checkpoint will honor their lives while also bringing awareness to the dangers of drinking and driving. The memorial ceremony will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022, and will begin at 4:00 p.m. at Nimishillen Fire Station #3, 8000 Columbus Road, Louisville Ohio 44641.