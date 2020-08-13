Annual ‘Wishes Can Happen’ Wish-A-Thon Underway Through Friday
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This year’s Wish-A-Thon to benefit Wishes Can Happen is underway through 6 p.m. on August 14 at the Springbrook Plaza on Whipple Ave NW in Jackson Twp.
Now more than ever, it is crucial that we, as a community, come together to support the children, and families, that Wishes Can Happen grants wishes for.
Our Wish-A-Thon is a 36 hour annual fundraiser that raises funds for Wishes Can Happen; a local organization that grants the wishes of children with life threatening diseases, illnesses or conditions.
More information at WHBCwishes.com.
This year’s AultCare Wish-A-Thon is sponsored by: AultCare, Canton Repository, CSE Federal Credit Union, Child Adolescent Services, DeVille Apartments, Friends and Family Credit Union, Kimble Recycle & Disposal, Inc., SARTA.