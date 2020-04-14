Anonymous Donor Gives $5,000 for Groceries for Elderly Shoppers
Senior woman loading grocery bags in the trunk of her car.
In Massachusetts over the weekend some senior citizen grocery shoppers got a big surprise when they found out an anonymous donor had paid for their groceries! The person had reached out to the store and wanted to help during the Covid-19 crisis. They bought $5,000 worth of gift cards that were to given to shoppers during the seniors-only hours between 6-7:30am.
The donor is a resident of the town where the grocery store is located and wanted to help out during this time. The manager of the store said one elderly woman had run out of government assistance and couldn’t stop crying when she found out her groceries were paid for.