      Breaking News
Tuesday Update: 50 New Deaths in Ohio, Five in Stark County

Anonymous Donor Gives $5,000 for Groceries for Elderly Shoppers

Apr 14, 2020 @ 9:57am
Senior woman loading grocery bags in the trunk of her car.

In Massachusetts over the weekend some senior citizen grocery shoppers got a big surprise when they found out an anonymous donor had paid for their groceries!  The person had reached out to the store and wanted to help during the Covid-19 crisis.   They bought $5,000 worth of gift cards that were to given to shoppers during the seniors-only hours between 6-7:30am.

The donor is a resident of the town where the grocery store is located and wanted to help out during this time.  The manager of the store said one elderly woman had run out of government assistance and couldn’t stop crying when she found out her groceries were paid for.

Popular Posts
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Terms Of Use