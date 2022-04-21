Another Canton Teen Charged with being involved in the Murder of a Local Man
A 15-year old Canton teen is being held on charges he murdered 46-year old Tramell Childs of Massillon yesterday morning. Canton Police say they went to a house on 3rd Street NW on a report of a shooting. They found Childs laying in the kitchen of his home with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to Aultman Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives identified a suspect and obtained arrest warrants for Tyvon Hall. He’s charged with Complicity to Commit Murder (F1), Complicity to Commit Felonious Assault (F-2) and Complicity to Commit Aggravated Burglary (F-1).
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police.