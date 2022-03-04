      Weather Alert

Another Change in the Jackson Girls Basketball Game Location

Mar 4, 2022 @ 12:00pm

They tried to have Jackson High School basketball fans go to one place to watch both the boys and girls teams play tomorrow.  But, that’s not going to happen.  After moving the girls game from Medina to Twinsburg, it’s been moved back.  And the time has been changed.

Jackson Girls basketball game will be tomorrow at 1:30pm at MEDINA …moved it back to Medina.

Jackson Boys basketball game will be tomorrow at 4:30pm at Twinsburg.   The game we’ll have for you now at 4:30pm tipoff.   4:15 pregame on 1480 WHBC  

Popular Posts
Famous Besties Who Share Exes
Kim Kardashian Wants Her Divorce Final
TikTok Videos Can Now Be 10 Minutes Long
Java Joel talks w/ Jessica Darrow from Disney's "Encanto" (VIDEO)
Camila Cabello Teases New Song
Connect With Us Listen To Us On