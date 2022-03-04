Another Change in the Jackson Girls Basketball Game Location
They tried to have Jackson High School basketball fans go to one place to watch both the boys and girls teams play tomorrow. But, that’s not going to happen. After moving the girls game from Medina to Twinsburg, it’s been moved back. And the time has been changed.
Jackson Girls basketball game will be tomorrow at 1:30pm at MEDINA …moved it back to Medina.
Jackson Boys basketball game will be tomorrow at 4:30pm at Twinsburg. The game we’ll have for you now at 4:30pm tipoff. 4:15 pregame on 1480 WHBC