Another Former Employee Files Lawsuit Against Lizzo Saying She Was Treated Badly

September 26, 2023 10:58AM EDT
Asha Daniels formerly worked for Lizzo as a wardrobe assistant on her tour, and filed a lawsuit saying she was racially discrimiated against and mistreated.  Daniels says she designed outfits for Lizzo and her backup dancer, but was fired weeks into the tour.

She’s adding on to previous lawsuits Lizzo is facing that allege Lizzo created a toxic workplace. Daniels said her work schedule was 6am to 2am most days and she said “it started to break down who I was as a person.” Daniels also points the finger at the wardrobe manager, Amanda Nomura, who is also named in the lawsuit along with the tour manager, Carlina Gugliotta.

Dnaiels’ lawsuit comes a month after three former dancers filed suit alleging a toxic workplace and sexual harassment.

 

