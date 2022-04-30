Another Plea, Sentence: ‘Mom’ Convicted in Brutal Death of Toddler Son
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Justice for the Canton toddler killed when his mother piled furniture on top of him last year.
25-year-old Mary Guarendi was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Friday after pleading guilty to a murder charge.
An insanity defense was rejected by the court.
You’ll recall that 18-month-old Kevin Walker Jr was found unresponsive under heavy furniture in the living room of his home on Maple Avenue near 19th Street NE last May.
His father 30-year-old Kevin Walker Sr got 11 to 16-and-a-half years on an involuntary manslaughter plea.
Guarendi reportedly did not speak at the sentencing hearing.