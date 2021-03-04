Another Story of Death and Resurrection: New Congregation Moving Into Former Presbyterian Church
CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a secondary story of death and resurrection, at an appropriate time.
Though the few remaining worshippers at the 70-year-old Westminster Presbyterian Church in Canton have lost their home, the church building just north of West Tusc on Aultman Avenue NW will soon house the new Harter Heights Community Church, a non-denominational Christian assembly.
The first services are on Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday at 10 a.m.
Former church leaders sold the building for a dollar.