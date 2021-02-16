Another TikToker Puts Gorilla Glue in Their Hair
Despite all the press received by “Gorilla Glue Girl” Tessica Brown, another TikToker has been forced to go to the hospital after putting Gorilla Glue in her hair.
It seems like after witnessing what Tessica went through with Gorilla Glue no one would dare try it again, but Avani Reyes gave it a shot and proceeded to put Gorilla Glue in her hair. In the video posted this past weekend, Avani shows how she couldn’t get a comb through her hair after applying the adhesive.
In later videos, Avani checks in from the hospital and after they couldn’t help she tried coconut oil, tea tree oil, olive oil, and more to remove the glue, but it just didn’t work. Many think she did the stunt to gain attention like Tessica, but she says she put the glue on “by mistake.” Avani has received some donations to help out and plans to go to Los Angeles to have surgery to remove the Gorilla Glue from her hair. Do you think she did it for attention? What’s the silliest stunt you’ve ever tried?