Anti-Death Penalty Group Thinks Execution May be Thing of Past in Ohio

Mar 25, 2022 @ 6:44am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio has a storied history when it comes to executions, from county-by-county hangings to “Old Sparky” the electric chair in Columbus.

But has the last chapter been written?

Coming up on four years since the last inmate on death row was dispatched, the group “Ohioans to Stop Executions” believes that’s the case.

The signs are there.

From the inability to obtain the lethal drugs needed from pharmaceutical firms.

To bills in both houses of the legislature striking down the death penalty

