Apartment Complex in Osnaburg Township Catches Fire

OSNABURG TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thankfully no one was critically injured last night in a fire at a three-unit apartment complex in Onsnaburg Township. Officials say the fire started in the kitchen on a lower level unit when one of the tenants who was cooking left the room for a short time.
The blaze spread throughout the basement, first and second floors causing $125,000 worth of damage to the structure and $50,000 to contents. The property is not fit for habitation currently but officials believe it will be able to be repaired. The two people who were home had smoke inhalation but refused medical transport.