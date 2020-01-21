Apartment House Evacuated, Single Family Home Destroyed in Canton Fires

Canton, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters were busy Monday night with two fires, just blocks away from each other.
The department says it was fortunate the resident of the top floor of a three-story apartment building in the 1800 block of 6th Street NE heard a crackling noise in the attic.
Firefighters evacuated the building.
All residents but one were able to return.
He is getting assistance from the American Red Cross.
And a single-family home in the 2200 block of 4th Street NE is a total loss.
No one was home the time the basement fire started.
Firefighters had to spray water through the basement windows to fight the fire.
They were forced outside when the kitchen floor started to collapse.
Investigations of both continue on Tuesday