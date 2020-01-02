APD Looking for 2 Suspects in City Murder

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have two suspects in mind in the shooting death of a 34-year-old city man late on New Years Eve.
The victim was found inside a car stopped in the middle of Kenyon Street.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The suspects were described as two black males, 20-30 years-old, 5’10’-5’11”, and weighing approximately 150-180 pounds.
hey fled the scene eastbound on Kenyon St. in a dark-colored vehicle.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.