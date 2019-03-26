Apple Launches It All: Gaming Platform, Credit Card and Apple Tv+

Apple had some major announcements given by celebrities like Oprah and Steven Spielberg on Monday evening during their Apple event at the Steve Jobs theater at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple TV+ will be movies and T.V. shows created exclusively by Apple. You must pay for the ad-free service when it launches this Fall as a new addition to the Apple TV. However, Apple TV can now accompany all of your streaming subscriptions in one place, except Netflix.

Apple News is now Apple News+ which will have 300 more magazine subscriptions that you can subscribe to monthly for only $9.99 and Apple promises that advertisers won’t be able to track you.

Finally, you can get an Apple Card that will now be available in Wallet, a physical titanium card is available, it has a rewards program where you can earn up to 3 percent cash back. For gamers, Apple Arcade gives you 100 games that you can start playing on one device and continue on another.

What new Apple product are you excited about? Many people believe Apple on the decline since Steve Jobs death, do you agree?