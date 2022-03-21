Aquinas Provides Financial, Emotional Support for Student with Cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 7th grader from Canton is in the fight of his life, but his school is hehind him.
13-year-old St Thomas Aquinas Middle School student Zach Johnson is battling stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
He has completed chemotherapy and is undergoing radiation treatment at Akron Children’s Hospital.
There’s a fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bud’s Corner on Columbus Road NE in Nimishillen Township.
The school is raising funds and working to keep Zach’s spirits up.
Here’s a portion of the press release from the school:
St. Thomas Aquinas is hosting a #ZachStrong Benefit on Tuesday, March 22 at Bud’s Corner from 5:00-8:00
pm.
Members of the community have donated basket items for raffles and donations will be accepted.
The community has offered amazing support, offering dozens of baskets to help raise funds for the Johnsons.
There’s also a GoFundMe page.