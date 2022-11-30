Are Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner dating?

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde recently parted ways after two years of dating, but reports are already claiming Harry found a new squeeze: Kendall Jenner.

Several outlets claimed the pair were spotted cozying up during the Thanksgiving holiday, with Harry leaning on the model for emotional support following his breakup.

E! News looked into the rumor to see if that’s truly the case. Although Harry and Kendall were reportedly an item years ago, a source tells the outlet, “They are not rekindling at this moment.”

“She and Harry are just good friends,” the spy, who claims to be close with Kendall, continued. “They remained friendly over the years and have kept in touch. There’s nothing romantic going on, but they do catch up from time to time and have hung out in social setting.”

The pair is believed to have dated off and on between 2013 and 2019. In addition, the two have spoken out about their friendship. Harry previously said on ﻿The ﻿Ellen DeGeneres﻿ Show ﻿back in 2019 that he and Kendall have “been friends for a while now. Like, several years.”

Kendall was previously linked with basketball star Devin Booker, but reports claim the pair recently called it quits.

As for Harry, he and Olivia dated from January 2021 until last week, with sources telling People the two are “taking a break.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.