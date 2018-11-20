Are Jaden Smith and Tyler the Creator an Item or Not!?
By Sarah Peters
|
Nov 20, 2018 @ 5:47 AM

According to Jaden Smith he and Tyler The Creator are an item.
Jaden Smith started the buzz about the pair’s relationship a week ago during day two of Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.
Jaden claimed, “Tyler doesn’t wanna say, but Tyler is my muthaf***n’ boyfriend, and he’s been my muthaf***n’ boyfriend my whole f***n life!”
Now Jaden is doubling down on his comments. In a recent interview Jaden said, “I recently said that Tyler, the Creator is my boyfriend, and that’s true just so you know.”

