According to Jaden Smith he and Tyler The Creator are an item.
Jaden Smith started the buzz about the pair’s relationship a week ago during day two of Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.
Jaden claimed, “Tyler doesn’t wanna say, but Tyler is my muthaf***n’ boyfriend, and he’s been my muthaf***n’ boyfriend my whole f***n life!”
Now Jaden is doubling down on his comments. In a recent interview Jaden said, “I recently said that Tyler, the Creator is my boyfriend, and that’s true just so you know.”
Are Jaden Smith and Tyler the Creator an Item or Not!?
According to Jaden Smith he and Tyler The Creator are an item.