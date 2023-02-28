Are Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter dating?

ABC/Randy Holmes

Has Shawn Mendes taken up with another female pop star/actress?

The singer, who used to date Camila Cabello, was spotted over the weekend in LA running errands with Sabrina Carpenter, the New York Post reports. The two weren’t holding hands or kissing, but photos show them looking very happy to be together.

The Post reports that the outing follows a rumor, allegedly posted by the celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi, that Shawn and Sabrina were seen together at an LA restaurant earlier this month looking “verrrry comfortable” and “clearly on a date.”

Fans are not OK after hearing the rumor and seeing the photos. One posted a number of “mind blown” emojis and noted, “If they are dating, the Internet will be broken.” Another posted the photos of them together and wrote, “Wait WHATTTT.” Still another tweeted, “Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter are WHAT??” along with the Spongebob “Get away from her!” meme.

The Sabrina rumor follows yet another rumor that Shawn is dating his chiropractor, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda: The two have been spotted together numerous times, including during a hike last week.

