Are Virtual Reality Restaurants the Next Big Thang?

So is the next big thing virtual reality restaurants? There’s a VR restaurant in Tokyo that opened last year called Tree by Naked, and the visuals that you see in your VR goggles will match the food that is served with eight courses of Japanese cooking. Your video experience consists of birth, life, love, and loss using the four seasons. There’s even a point in the meal where you plant seeds in dirt that’s actually edible! The restaurant has two, eight person communal tables and the restaurant is a huge hit. Do you think that you would like to eat at this restaurant? Do you think this style restaurant will make it to your area?