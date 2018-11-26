Are You A Game Of Thrones Fan?

Then you may like the latest exercise trend: Sword-Fighting Workouts! Sometimes known as Knight Fights – as in Knights of the Round Table.

Just putting on your sword-fighting workout gear is a workout in itself – since you suit up in full armor, helmet and chainmail, weighing 80 pounds! Couple that with a five-pound sword and a five-pound shield!

Instructors say it’s like MMA with steel weapons. It’s full contact, so it’s not for exercise novices. Because you need stamina to run, lunge, and swing the sword. Plus, it’s hard to breathe inside the metal helmet – and hard to move, because the armored shoes are like bricks on your feet. Want to try a class? Google “Sword Fighting Workout” in your area. And if you get good enough, you may want to join the Armored Combat League at ACLKnights.com