Are You A Game Of Thrones Fan?
By John Tesh
|
Nov 26, 2018 @ 2:03 PM

Then you may like the latest exercise trend: Sword-Fighting Workouts! Sometimes known as Knight Fights – as in Knights of the Round Table.

Just putting on your sword-fighting workout gear is a workout in itself – since you suit up in full armor, helmet and chainmail, weighing 80 pounds! Couple that with a five-pound sword and a five-pound shield!

Instructors say it’s like MMA with steel weapons. It’s full contact, so it’s not for exercise novices. Because you need stamina to run, lunge, and swing the sword. Plus, it’s hard to breathe inside the metal helmet – and hard to move, because the armored shoes are like bricks on your feet. Want to try a class? Google “Sword Fighting Workout” in your area. And if you get good enough, you may want to join the Armored Combat League at ACLKnights.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Star Pet Of The Week – November 23, 2018 Multicolored Cats Can Have A Bad Attitude! Show Your Dog Love! How Different Pets Can Help Your Health Dogs Can Help Kids Learn To Read! Why Does Your Back Hurt?
Comments