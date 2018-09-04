Are You a Morning Person?

Do you struggle to get moving in the morning? And is there a way to help jump start your morning? Experts say yes! In order to become a “morning person,” you should do the following things to help get you going out of bed:

Eat dinner early and don’t drink caffeine after 2pm. In order to get up early, you need to get a good night’s sleep. Drinking caffeine later in the day, or eating dinner late, will keep you awake longer.

Get those elctronics out of the bedroom! TVs, tablets, and phones emit blue light that messes with your sleep cycle.

Get an early morning workout!