Are You a Morning Person?

Do you struggle to get moving in the morning? And is there a way to help jump start your morning? Experts say yes! In order to become a “morning person,” you should do the following things to help get you going out of bed:
- Eat dinner early and don’t drink caffeine after 2pm. In order to get up early, you need to get a good night’s sleep. Drinking caffeine later in the day, or eating dinner late, will keep you awake longer.
- Get those elctronics out of the bedroom! TVs, tablets, and phones emit blue light that messes with your sleep cycle.
- Get an early morning workout!