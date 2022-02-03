Are You A Taylor Swift Expert? New York University Launches Course About Singer
If you’re a “Swiftie” then this New York University course is for you! NYU’s Clive Davis Institute is launching the course that will run through March 9th.
While the waiting list is long, students will learn about Taylor and her impact on music culture. The course is being taught by Rolling Stone reporter Brittany Spanos, who says teaching the course is a “dream” for her.
“This course proposes to deconstruct both the appeal and aversions to Taylor Swift through close readings of her music and public discourse as it relates to her own growth as an artist and a celebrity. Through readings, lectures, and more, the class delves into analyses of the culture and politics of teen girlhood in pop music, fandom, media studies, whiteness, and power as it relates to her image and the images of those who have both preceded and succeeded her,” the course description reads.
The course will also cover topics like copyright and ownership, American nationalism, and the ongoing impact of social media on the pop music industry.
If you could take a course about your favorite celebrity, who would you study?