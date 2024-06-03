“Are you f******* stupid?” Adele reacts to fan who says “Pride sucks”

Adele made it clear to fans during her Las Vegas residency that intolerant people aren’t welcome.

During her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 1 — the first day of Pride Month — Adele expressed her displeasure with someone in the audience who evidently said, “Pride sucks.” In a fan-shot video, you can’t hear the person say that, but you can hear Adele’s response.

“Did you come to my f****** show and just say that Pride sucks?? Are you f****** stupid?” Adele retorted. As the crowd cheered, she added, “Don’t be so f****** ridiculous. If you’ve got nothing nice to say, shut up. All right?”

She then went on to ask if there were any husbands in the audience who’d been “dragged along.” When she got some cheers in affirmative, she said, “Well, you’ll thank me later, ’cause I’m really gonna turn your wives on tonight!”

As Billboard notes, last year, Adele celebrated Pride Month during her Vegas show by wearing a rainbow flag dress. And in 2022, she waved a Pride flag during her performance in London’s Hyde Park.

Adele is in Las Vegas residency through June 15, after which she’ll head to Munich, Germany for a series of concerts in a purpose-built stadium. The last few shows of her Vegas residency will take place in October and November.

