Are You Giving Your Kids Too Much Screen Time?

An ongoing study by the National Institute of Health (NIH) has shown that “different patterns” have been discovered in the brains of children who have heavy, daily screen time. The study looked at nine and 10-year-old kids who use smart devices or play video games for more than seven hours daily.

Scans done on the children showed the thinning of the brain’s cortex, the part of the organ that processes sensory information. ” Researchers have scanned the brains of more than 4,500 children for the study to find out if screen time is addictive, but concrete results will take more time.