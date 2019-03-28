Are You in an Almost Relationship?

You finally found your soulmate. They treat you right, make you laugh, and they’re always there for you. So, what does it mean when that person doesn’t want to label it?

You could be in an “almost relationship.” Think of this as more than friends with benefits, and a relationship in every sense of the word, but without definitions.

While this may work out for a while, it could lead to someone always wanting more, or feeling less worthy without having a title attached.

As for what to do in these situations? You may need to find the courage to address it head on and find out what the other person wants. If it’s not going anywhere and you want more, it may be time to move on.

Have you ever casually dated without titles? Did it last a long time, or make you unhappy?