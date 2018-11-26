Are You Ready For It…Christmas, That Is…

Nowadays people go all out when it comes to their Christmas decorations, and a guy from Kansas has just turned his “Merry Christmas” into a “Merry Swiftmas.”

Louie Cortez of Topeka, Kansas has outfitted his home for the holidays with lights that go in sequence with Taylor Swift’s song “Ready For It.” “When I was little, I would see these videos on YouTube of houses lit up and going to music,” Cortez said about his lights. “I thought it would be cool to do it some day. Ten years later and here I am with my own light show.”

Cortez, who’s a huge Taylor Swift fan, says he has always had a passion for technology and has left fans in awe with his tribute to Taylor Swift and Christmas.

