Are You Ready to Pay More For Netflix?

Netflix has recently announced that they will yet again, raise their subscription prices. The subscriptions are said to raise between $1-$2 for new users, and within three months for current viewers.

With a recent renewal of “Friends” for over $1 million and the realese of many Netflix Originals, the streaming service is looking to invest in additional exclusive content.

I’m still on baord, but the most I’ll pay for Netflix is $15, they’re cutting it close!

What’s the most you would pay to keep your streaming service?