Area Family Loses Home in Fire, North Lawrence Fire Department Looking For Donations to Help Them

NORTH LAWRENCE (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A family of four is left without a home following a house fire earlier this morning in North Lawrence. Firefighters from the North Lawerence Fire Department along with a few other crews responded to the scene, which was in the 5000 block of Manchester Ave NW. The property was located at Clays Park. The second floor was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
The North Lawrence Fire Department is now looking for donations to help the family during these difficult times. The family has two young children.
Items needed include:
All donations can be made by contacting the North Lawrence Fire Department at 330-832-6347.