CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – A 40-year-old man faces a federal charge for having a gun and ammunition, despite being a felon from a Wayne County conviction.

The feds say Michael Winland from Stark County was indicted on the charge on Friday.

There’s also a Dundee address listed for Winland.

He was one of seven men convicted in the 1998 killing of 37-year-old Randal Leichty of Sugar Creek Township.