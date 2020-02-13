Area Gets 2 to 4 Inches of Snow, Advisory Up Until 10 a.m. Thursday
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A decent snowfall from the latest weather system that moved through Wednesday evening.
2 to 4 inches was measured in Stark and Carroll Counties and points north.
4.1 inches at CAK.
A Winter Weather Advisory is still up for Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties til 10 a.m. Thursday.
Check with our school closings page for the latest delays and cancellations.
AccuWeather says we could see up to another inch from now through tonight.