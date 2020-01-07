Area KeyBank Robbed

CANTON TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff is investigating an area bank robbery. The Sheriff’s office confirmed to WHBC News that the KeyBank in Canton Township was reportedly robbed earlier this afternoon. The Bank is located at 3001 Cleveland Avenue SW.
Lt. Ryan Carver says one man entered the bank and handed a note over to the teller demanding money. He says no weapons were drawn and no one was injured during the robbery. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who might have information on the incident to contact them at 330-430-3800.