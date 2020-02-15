      Weather Alert

Area Man Has Coronavirus, Hospitalized in Japan

Feb 15, 2020 @ 8:36am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fox 8 says an 83-year-old man who lives 30 miles from Cleveland was taken from aboard a cruise ship stranded in Japan to a Japanese hospital, suffering from the coronavirus.

His wife was tested and awaits the results.

Meantime, Fox News says 380 other Americans aboard that ship are being flown back to the U.S. on Sunday, to be quarantined for two weeks.

The family is not providing their name or specific address.

The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health is the same as the previous one: no coronavirus cases within the state.

A 5th person who was being tested has now been cleared.

