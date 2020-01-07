Area Teen Sentenced for Murder of Sylvia McGee

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The killer of an area teen will not be seeing the light of day anytime soon. The Juvenile division of the Stark County Family court confirms to WHBC News that 14 year old Isaiah Lynch was sentenced to be in youth prison until he turns 21.
He could end up serving more time as an adult after that. Lynch pleaded true, the juvenile equivalent of guilty, to shooting and killing 14 year old Sylvia McGee in the back of the head on March 30.
Lynch claimed to believe McGee was possibly pregnant with his child. She was not. He was dealt the most severe punishment possible.